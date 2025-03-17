Mountaineers Now

Dick Vitale Sounds Off on Committee, Says West Virginia Got a 'Raw Deal'

Another big-time voice in college basketball shares his disappointment for the Mountaineers.

Mar 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; ESPN analyst Dick Vitale before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
There are few voices in college basketball who capture your attention more than the legendary Dick Vitale.

Fortunately, this past week, he was able to return to his headset after a recent bout with cancer. Last summer, he had to have cancerous lymph nodes in his neck and has been recovering ever since. He called the ACC championship game between Duke and Louisville on Saturday and hopes to be back at it next season.

Following the reveal of the NCAA Tournament bracket on Sunday night, Vitale was not pleased with the decision to put in North Carolina over West Virginia, and rightfully so.

"All we hear is talk about the importance of QUAD 1 wins - UNC in Quad 1 tough games was 1-12," Vitale posted on X. "Don’t you have to win a couple? North Carolina passes my eye test, but I don’t want to hear the committee talk about how vital QUAD 1 wins are. Obviously not for all teams. I feel West Virginia got a raw deal."

West Virginia finished the season with six Quad 1 wins, four of which came after the season-ending injury to Tucker DeVries.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

