Edwards Signs with the Timberwolves
West Virginia University center Jesse Edwards signs with the Minnesota Timberwolves
Thursday evening, West Virginia University center Jesse Edwards signed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Edwards averaged 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last season in 23 appearances in his lone season with the Mountaineers. He missed eight games due to a wrist injury he suffered against UMass.
In his final game as a Mountaineer, he produced a career-high 36 points and 13 rebounds in the home finale versus TCU.
Edwards played four years at Syracuse before transferring to West Virginia last April. For his collegiate career, he averaged 10 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
