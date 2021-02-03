Emmitt Matthews Jr.'s Dunk Makes SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays

One of the highlights from West Virginia's 76-72 win over Iowa State was a monstrous dunk from junior wing Emmitt Matthews Jr. who posterized Iowa State big man Solomon Young on the slam.

This morning, Matthews' dunk landed on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays of Tuesday, checking in at No. 4. If you missed the dunk, check it out below!

