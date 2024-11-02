ESPN's BPI Predicts Every Game on West Virginia's Basketball Schedule
A new West Virginia basketball season is upon us and the Mountaineers are flying under the radar, largely due to a new coaching staff and roster.
Expectations are rather low for Darian DeVries in his first year on the job, but the Mountaineers do have some top-tier talent that they landed in the transfer portal, including his son, Tucker. Former Oklahoma State point guard Javon Small will run the offense and has already proven to be a quality player in this league. Sencire Harris and Toby Okani will muddy things up on the defensive end with their length, which should help make up for the lack of size West Virginia has.
If you are a big believer in computer projections, well, you may want to look away. According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Mountaineers are going to have a very long season.
Saturday morning, the BPI posted the percentage for West Virginia to win in 29 of their 31 games. The only two games not featured are, of course, the two they'll place in the Battle 4 Atlantis where the opponents will be determined in the tournament.
In the 29 games where data is provided, the BPI has West Virginia favored in just 10 of the 29 matchups. If the Big 12 percentages hold true, it would have the Mountaineers going 3-17 in conference play.
Game-by-game breakdown
vs. Robert Morris - 94.9%
vs. UMass - 73.8%
at Pitt - 27.6%
vs. Iona - 93.1%
vs. Gonzaga - 25.5%
vs. Georgetown - 77.6%
vs. North Carolina Central - 92.3%
vs. Bethune-Cookman - 93.9%
vs. Mercyhurst - 98.8%
at Kansas - 9.1%
vs. Oklahoma State - 74%
vs. Arizona - 22.5%
at Colorado - 45.2%
at Houston - 6%
vs. Iowa State - 24.3%
vs. Arizona State - 59.4%
at Kansas State - 26.4%
vs. Houston - 14.8%
at Cincinnati - 21.2%
at TCU - 21.6%
vs. Utah - 48.1%
vs. BYU - 39.6%
at Baylor - 9.6%
vs. Cincinnati - 42.2%
at Texas Tech - 19.2%
vs. TCU - 42.8%
at BYU - 19.4%
at Utah - 25.5%
vs. UCF - 50.6%
