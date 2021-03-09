Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

ESPN Bracketology - 3/9

Check out where the Mountaineers sit in today's projection.
Author:
Publish date:

It's that time of the year where ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi releases a bracket every day as we enter conference tournament week for the Power Five and as we are just days away from Selection Sunday.

Currently, Lunardi has the Mountaineers as a No. 3 seed but a deep run in the Big 12 Conference tournament could change that. West Virginia will battle against Oklahoma State in a quarterfinal game on Thursday with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Baylor in the semifinals.

Below is Lunardi's projected region for West Virginia as of Tuesday morning.

1. Michigan vs 16. North Dakota State

8. Florida vs 9. Virginia Tech

5. Colorado vs 12. Winthrop

4. Oklahoma State vs 13. Liberty

6. Tennessee vs 11. Georgia Tech

3. West Virginia vs 14. Morehead State

7. Wisconsin vs 10. UCLA

2. Houston vs 15. Bryant

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) looks to pass while defended by Kansas Jayhawks guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Looking at West Virginia's Odds to Win the Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology - 3/9

WVU Women's Basketball
WVU Womens Basketball

West Virginia Claims Two-Seed in Big 12 Conference Tournament

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Ali Jennings (19) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Ali Jennings is Heading Home

Derek Culver
Basketball

Multiple Mountaineers Earn Big 12 Honors

Baseball

West Virginia Remains in Top 25

10950266_4f8d69484c9d4e19bd24e546f478cb94
Recruiting

2022 DB Impressed by WVU’s “History of Winning”

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

WVU Offer Leaves 2022 Defensive End Speechless