ESPN Bracketology Tracker: Despite Win, West Virginia Falls in Latest Projection

Today, ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi updated his projected tournament field with West Virginia surprisingly dropping to a No. 4 seed in the West Region. Lunardi kept the Mountaineers at a three seed during the team's three game skid, but dropped them following their 65-47 win over Oklahoma State earlier this week.

You might question why, but with other top teams losing games it will effect West Virginia if they, too, keep losing games.

The Mountaineers hit the road this weekend as they travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU who is coming in with a 14-12 (5-8) record. The Horned Frogs have been scuffling as of late, losing to Texas on the road, getting drummed to the tune of 46 points to Texas Tech, and lost their three games prior to that to Kansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor. To say the least, they are desperate for a win - something West Virginia has seemingly dealt with all year hitting the road to play a desperate team. If the Horned Frogs want to have any shot of making the NCAA tournament, it all starts with a win over the Mountaineers on Saturday. They need to win games down the stretch and make a run in the conference tournament. As for West Virginia, this is the perfect opportunity to put an end to the road woes that have haunted them all season long.

Below is a full look at the projected West Region.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Siena/St. Francis (PA)

8. Rutgers vs 9. Xavier

5. Auburn vs 12. Yale

4. West Virginia vs 13. Akron

6. Ohio State vs 11. Northern Iowa

3. Louisville vs 14. New Mexico State

7. BYU vs 10. Wichita State

2. Seton Hall vs 15. UC Irvine

