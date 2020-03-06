ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Has a Tough Path

March is officially here and the madness is set to begin. This weekend will be very important to many teams around the country who are trying to fight their way off of the bubble or improve their projected seeding. For the Mountaineers, it's monumental.

West Virginia is in a tight race for the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 conference tournament and could finish the season anywhere from third to seventh, depending on how everything plays out tomorrow.

Last week, the Mountaineers went 0-2 with a road loss to Texas and a home loss to Oklahoma - two other teams vying for the No. 3 seed. On Tuesday, West Virginia put an end to their recent skid with a 77-71 win in Ames over Iowa State. Despite the win, Lunardi dropped them down once again to an eight seed. A win over the Cyclones is nothing to boast about, but this Saturday, they'll have a chance to earn that signature win when they play host to No. 2 Baylor.

Below is a look at the latest projected West Region from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Prairie View A & M/Siena

8. West Virginia vs 9. Florida

5. Penn State vs 12. Liberty

4. Creighton vs 13. North Texas

6. Colorado vs 11. Xavier/Indiana

3. Michigan State vs 14. Colgate

7. Marquette vs 10. Oklahoma

2. Louisville vs 15. UC Irvine

