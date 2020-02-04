ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Improves Seeding

This morning, ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi released his latest NCAA Tournament projections. The Mountaineers went 1-1 last week with a devastating road loss to Texas Tech and a revenge win over Kansas State.

The Mountaineers have consistently held a projected seed of two to four for the majority of the season, thanks to their stifling defense and domination on the glass. Consistent coring is West Virginia's biggest Achilles heel thus far, but if they can solve the issues on the offensive end of the floor, it makes this team even more dangerous.

Below is a the project West Region, which Lunardi has West Virginia as the two seed playing in Cleveland.

1. San Diego State vs 16. William & Mary

8. Michigan vs 9. Saint Mary's

5. Creighton vs 12. Vermont

4. Oregon vs 13. New Mexico State

6. Colorado vs 11. Purdue/Memphis

3. Florida State vs 13. Little Rock

7. Rutgers vs 10. Northern Iowa

2. West Virginia vs 15. Eastern Washington

This would be an interesting region for West Virginia and could have a cake walk to the Sweet Sixteen. Northern Iowa did give the Mountaineers fits early on this season, but this group is much improved since the two played. The number one seed, San Diego State, has had an unbelievable year with an unblemished record, but have not really been challenged.

What do you think of the current field? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

