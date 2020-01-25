MountaineerMaven
ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Moves Back up in Seeding

Schuyler Callihan

Following West Virginia's dismantling of Texas this past Monday, the Mountaineers have moved back up to a No. 2 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest projected tournament field.

The Mountaineers now own two Big 12 blowouts to their resume, along with key wins over Wichita State and Ohio State. Yes, the Ohio State win doe's look too great right now, but expect the Buckeyes to catch fire once they get back into their rhythm.

Below is a look at the projected West Region that has the Mountaineers playing its first round game in Tampa, FL.

1. Gonzaga vs  16. Norfolk St./Monmouth

8. Wichita St. vs  9. Indiana

5. Arizona vs  12. North Texas

4. Auburn vs  13. New Mexico St.

6. Wisconsin vs  11. East Tennessee St.

3. Louisville vs  14. Winthrop

7. Penn State vs  10. BYU

2. West Virginia vs  15. Little Rock

To take a look at the full projected field, click here.

