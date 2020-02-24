MountaineerMaven
ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Sees Lowest Seeding of the Season

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia continues to fall in the latest ESPN Bracketology as they check in as the No. 5 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest projection. Not only did the Mountaineers change seeding, but they also flipped over to the East Region, after being projected to land in the West Region for much of the regular season.

1. San Diego State vs  16. Austin Peay

8. Saint Mary's vs  9. Florida

5. West Virginia vs  12. USC/Providence

4. Penn State vs  13. Akron

6. Ohio State vs  11. Northern Iowa

3. Seton Hall vs  14. Hofstra

7. Marquette vs  10. Cincinnati

2. Duke vs  15. Wright State

The lack of offense has continued to hinder this team, coupled with poor free throw shooting (64%). As dominant as they've been at the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum (13-1), they've been equally as poor on the road posting a 3-7 record, including five straight road losses.

West Virginia does have one of the toughest schedules in the country, but they are severely lacking in "key wins" for their tournament resume. Outside of beating Ohio State, West Virginia has struggled to find another resume bolstering win. What makes the resume worse for the Mountaineers is that they hold three bad losses (St. John's, Kansas State, TCU). As Bob Huggins mentioned in the TCU postgame press conference "We've managed to lose to the bottom half of the league, you can't do that."

Tonight, the Mountaineers will be back in action to take on the Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Comments

Basketball

