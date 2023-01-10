ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/10

It has been a far from ideal start for the West Virginia Mountaineers in Big 12 Conference play losing their first three games to Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Kansas.

Unfortunately, the road doesn't get any easier as WVU welcomes the Baylor Bears on Wednesday night. The good news? The Bears are also off to an 0-3 start in league play and with how deep the Big 12 is, there is plenty of opportunities for the Mountaineers to pick up signature wins for the resume.

After climbing to as high as a No. 4 seed, West Virginia has plummeted back to where they were toward the beginning of the season in Joe Lunardi's latest ESPN Bracketology projection - a nine seed.

1. Alabama vs 16. Stetson

8. Michigan State vs 9. West Virginia

5. Miami vs 12. Florida Atlantic

4. Iowa State vs 13. UC Irvine

6. TCU vs 11. Nevada

3. Gonzaga vs 14. Longwood

7. Rutgers vs 10. Clemson

2. UConn vs 15. Norfolk State

