ESPN Bracketology Update 1/15

See where the Mountaineers' sit in the latest bracketology projection.
The West Virginia Mountaineers have not played since their 72-70 loss to No. 4 Texas last Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Big 12 has postponed the Mountaineers' next three games meaning that they are not expected to play until January 23rd when they travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State.

Despite the Mountaineers not playing in nearly a week, there is a slight change in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology on ESPN. West Virginia remains a No. 4 seed but switches regions and is projected to matchup vs Belmont of the Ohio Valley Conference. 

1. Michigan vs 16. North Dakota State

8. Florida State vs 9. Seton Hall

5. Alabama vs 12. Winthrop

4. West Virginia vs 13. Belmont

6. Colorado vs 11. Boise State

3. Kansas vs 14. UC Irvine

7. Saint Louis vs 10. Indiana

2. Iowa vs 15. Northeastern

