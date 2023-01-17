Skip to main content

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/17

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have gone from a No. 4 seed to out of the tournament, according to Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology projection on ESPN. Over the last couple of weeks, WVU slowly stumbled out of the field thanks to an 0-5 start in Big 12 Conference play.

This week, the Mountaineers have a great opportunity to add quality wins to their resume with matchups against No. 14 TCU and No. 7 Texas. Going 2-0 would certainly get them back in the field and perhaps even splitting the two could.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas vs 16. Southeast Louisiana/Fairleigh Dickinson

8. North Carolina vs 9. Missouri

5. Rutgers vs 12. Oklahoma/New Mexico

4. Marquette vs 13. Marshall

6. Providence vs 11. Nevada

3. Arizona vs 14. Seattle

7. Iowa vs 10. Charleston

2. Gonzaga vs 15. SIU Edwardsville

WEST

1. Houston vs 16. UMBC

8. Clemson vs 9. Arizona State

5. Illinois vs 12. Liberty

4. TCU vs 13. Southern Illinois

6. Arkansas vs 11. Memphis

3. Iowa State vs 14 UC Riverside

7. Saint Mary's vs 10. Wisconsin

2. UCLA vs 15. Eastern Washington

SOUTH

1. Purdue vs 16. Southern/Morgan State

8. Creighton vs 9. Pittsburgh

5. Miami vs 12. Oral Roberts

4. Kansas State vs 13. Princeton

6. Duke vs 11. Boise State/Penn State

3. Xavier vs 14. Youngstown State

7. Michigan State vs 10. Florida Atlantic

2. Tennessee vs 15. Siena

EAST

1. Alabama vs 16. UNC Asheville

8. San Diego State vs 9 Ohio State

5. Baylor vs 12. Kent State

4. Virginia vs 13. VCU

6. Auburn vs 11. Maryland

3. UConn vs 14. Colgate

7. NC State vs 10 Indiana

2. Texas vs 15. Samford

