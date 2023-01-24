Skip to main content

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/24

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.

West Virginia had a chance to really make a bold statement this past week with matchups against No. 14 TCU and No. 7 Texas. The Mountaineers got off to a good start by taking down the Frogs but turned the ball over 20 times in defeat to Texas. 

This week, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has WVU included in the "First Four Out" along with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and USC.

SOUTH

1. Purdue vs 16. Morgan State/St. Francis (PA) 

8. Arkansas vs 9. Florida Atlantic

5. Duke vs 12. Kent State

4. Xavier vs 13. Marshall

6. Michigan State vs 11. Pittsburgh

3. Gonzaga vs 14. Eastern Washington

7. North Carolina State vs 10. Missouri

2. Kansas State vs 15. Stanford

EAST

1. Tennessee vs 16. Siena

8. Clemson vs 9. Wisconsin

5. Rutgers vs 12. VCU

4. Marquette vs 13. Seattle

6. Auburn vs 11. Arizona State/Northwestern

3. Virginia vs 14. Princeton

7. Providence vs 10. Memphis

2. Kansas vs 15. UMass-Lowell

MIDWEST

1. Alabama vs 16. Southern/Nicholls State

8. Iowa vs 9. New Mexico

5. UConn vs 12. Kentucky/Penn State

4. Baylor vs 13. Liberty

6. Saint Mary's vs 11. Ohio State

4. Texas vs 13. Southern Illinois

7. Illinois vs 10. Boise State

2. Arizona vs 15. UNC Asheville

WEST

1. Houston vs 16. SIU Edwardsville

8. North Carolina vs 9. Creighton

5. Indiana vs 12. Oral Roberts

4. TCU vs 13. UC Santa Barbara

6. Miami vs 11. Maryland

3. Iowa State vs 14. Colgate

7. San Diego State vs 10. Charleston

2. UCLA vs 15. Milwaukee

