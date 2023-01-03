Skip to main content

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/3

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.

West Virginia's strong start to the season has been spoiled by a pair of losses to open up Big 12 Conference play to Kansas State in overtime and then to Oklahoma State on Monday night. 

The biggest issues right now for the Mountaineers are the poor free throw shooting and carelessness with the ball. In the two losses, WVU has shot 37/66 (56%) from the charity stripe and has turned it over an alarming 35 times. That's a recipe for disaster, especially in this conference.

After weeks of trending in the right direction and reaching as high as a No. 4 seed projection, the Mountaineers have fallen to a No. 6 projected seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology projection by Joe Lunardi.

1. UConn vs 16. Grambling St.

8. Virginia Tech vs 9. San Diego State

5. Indiana vs 12. Iona

4. Baylor vs 13. Liberty

6. West Virginia vs 11. Charleston

3. Virginia vs 14. UMass-Lowell

7. Kansas State vs 10. Maryland

2. Alabama vs 15. UNC-Greensboro

