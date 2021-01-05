ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/5

See where the Mountaineers are projected in this week's bracketology!

Since last week's ESPN Bracketology update by Joe Lunardi, the West Virginia Mountaineers have gone 2-1 with wins over Northeastern and Oklahoma State and a four-point loss on the road to Oklahoma.

Although losing on the road should not be punished, West Virginia may be taking a bit of a dip in this week's bracketology due to the loss of Oscar Tshiebwe who decided to leave the program for personal reasons. Had the Mountaineers not pulled off that massive 19-point comeback vs Oklahoma State Monday night, the Mountaineers could have taken even more of a dip.

This week, Joe Lunardi moves West Virginia down to a No. 4 seed in Gonzaga's region.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. North Carolina A&T/Grambling

8. Duke vs 9. Seton Hall

5. Oregon vs 12. Furman

4. West Virginia vs 13. Toledo

6 Virginia vs 11. USC/Northwestern

3. Tennessee vs 14. UC Irvine

7. San Diego State vs 10. North Carolina

2. Michigan vs 15. Southern Utah

West Virginia will have an opportunity to not only move back up in Lunardi's projections but to move back up in the AP Top 25 as they host No. 4 Texas this Saturday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.