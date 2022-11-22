ESPN Bracketology Update - 11/22

Very few believed that this West Virginia team would be one that could position itself to make the NCAA Tournament this spring, myself included. Although it's only four games into the season and the competition hasn't been the greatest, the Mountaineers look like they have the pieces to put together a strong resume and make it into the big dance.

This weekend, WVU has a big challenge ahead as they take on Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Thursday. A win would likely pit them against Gonzaga in the semifinals and a win over the Zigs could give them a championship matchup against Duke. It's safe to say that the Mountaineers have a chance to really build a strong resume early on in the season, starting with this tournament.

This morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a new tournament projection with West Virginia checking in as a No. 11 seed.

1. Texas vs 16. Longwood

8. Virginia Tech vs 9. Wisconsin

5. Auburn vs 12. Toledo

4. Michigan State vs 13. Iona

6. Purdue vs 11. West Virginia

3. Arkansas vs 14. Liberty

7. Xavier vs 10. TCU

2. Virginia vs 15. Vermont

