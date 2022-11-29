Skip to main content

ESPN Bracketology Update - 11/29

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.

After a successful trip out west to the PK85, the West Virginia Mountaineers return home with a 6-1 record with blowout wins over Portland State and Florida and a 12-point loss to now 5th-ranked Purdue. 

With the impressive showing in Portland, West Virginia has jumped into the top 30 of the KenPom ratings to No. 28 and are also receiving votes in this week's AP Top 25 poll.

ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, also liked what he saw from the Mountaineers over the Thanksgiving weekend and moved them up three seed lines to a No. 8 seed in the EAST region.

1. Virginia vs 16. SIU Edwardsville/Wagner

8. West Virginia vs 9. Xavier

5. UCLA vs 12. Kent State

4. Alabama vs 13. Furman

Scroll to Continue

Read More

6. Kentucky vs 11. Penn State

3. Indiana vs 14. Liberty

7. Ohio State vs 10. TCU

2. Creighton vs 15. Wright State

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Screen Shot 2022-11-25 at 4.36.53 PM
Recruiting

How 'Locked In' Are WVU Commits Given Uncertainty with Coaching Staff?

By Schuyler Callihan
Blue & White Futuristic Gaming Youtube Thumbnail
Football

WVU Football Transfer Tracker

By Schuyler Callihan
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Chrisdasson Saint-Jean

By Christopher Hall
West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson
Football

Anderson Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_17042637_168388579_lowres (3)
Football

Lyons Explains the Decision to Give Neal Brown a Contract Extension

By Schuyler Callihan
Blue Orange Geometric Business Converence YouTube Thumbnail (4)
Football

Between the Eers: Shane Lyons Spills the Tea

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 2.09.26 PM
Recruiting

2023 Florida Offensive Lineman Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19417845_168388579_lowres (2)
Football

Shane Lyons Answers Whether or Not He Would Fire Neal Brown if He Were Still WVU AD

By Schuyler Callihan