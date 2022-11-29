ESPN Bracketology Update - 11/29

After a successful trip out west to the PK85, the West Virginia Mountaineers return home with a 6-1 record with blowout wins over Portland State and Florida and a 12-point loss to now 5th-ranked Purdue.

With the impressive showing in Portland, West Virginia has jumped into the top 30 of the KenPom ratings to No. 28 and are also receiving votes in this week's AP Top 25 poll.

ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, also liked what he saw from the Mountaineers over the Thanksgiving weekend and moved them up three seed lines to a No. 8 seed in the EAST region.

1. Virginia vs 16. SIU Edwardsville/Wagner

8. West Virginia vs 9. Xavier

5. UCLA vs 12. Kent State

4. Alabama vs 13. Furman

6. Kentucky vs 11. Penn State

3. Indiana vs 14. Liberty

7. Ohio State vs 10. TCU

2. Creighton vs 15. Wright State

