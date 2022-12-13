Skip to main content

ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/13

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.

West Virginia went 2-0 this past week with a pair of home wins against Navy and UAB. The 81-70 win over the Blazers earned the respect of a lot of people around the country, including ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

In today's NCAA Tournament projection update Lunardi bumped West Virginia up from a No. 8 seed to a No. 6 seed.

1. Virginia vs 16. Norfolk St.

8. Marquette vs 9. San Diego St.

5. Mississippi State vs 12. Saint Louis

4. Indiana vs 13. Yale

6. West Virginia vs 11. St. John's

3. Arkansas vs 14. Furman

7. Wisconsin vs 10. TCU

2. Houston vs 15. Colgate

West Virginia's next game isn't until Sunday when they host Buffalo. A couple days later, they play their final game before Christmas against Stony Brook, which also happens to be the final game before Big 12 play begins with Kansas State on New Year's Eve.

