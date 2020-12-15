Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/15

The Mountaineers keep pace after a solid 2-0 week including a win over a ranked opponent.
It was a rather successful week for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they came away with two wins in three days over North Texas and No. 19 Richmond. 

In this week's ESPN Bracketology by Joe Lunardi, the Mountaineers remain as a No. 2 seed but have a new opponent this week and are in a different region. Below is the complete matchups of the projected region that West Virginia is currently in. 

1. Iowa vs 16. Stephen F. Austin

8. Saint Louis vs 9. Xavier

5. Duke vs 12. Loyola-Chicago

4. Creighton vs 13. Winthrop

6. Ohio State vs 11. USC/Virginia Tech

3. Tennessee vs 14. Wright St.

7. Clemson vs 10. Stanford

2. West Virginia vs 15. Toledo

West Virginia only has one game this week but it is a very important one as they open up Big 12 Conference play at home vs Iowa State this Friday at 9 p.m. 

Next Tuesday, the Mountaineers will have an opportunity to strengthen their tournament resume and seeding in the ESPN Bracketology by defeating the Kansas Jayhawks on the road. So far this season, Kansas has looked vulnerable and with a limited number of people allowed to attend the game, it could be West Virginia's best chance to walk out of The Phog with a win.

