ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/20

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.

There was just one game this past week for West Virginia and they took care of business by defeating Buffalo, 96-78. The Mountaineers have one non-conference game left against Stony Brook on Thursday and then begin league play on the road at Kansas State.

In just two weeks, WVU has gone from a No. 8 seed to now a No. 4 seed in Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology. They've jumped two seed lines each of the past two weeks.

Below is a look at Lunardi's projection for the EAST Region, where he has West Virginia slated to play.

1. UConn vs 16. Longwood

8. Auburn vs 9. Michigan State

5. Wisconsin vs 12. Iona

4. West Virginia vs 13. Yale

6. Xavier vs 11. Texas Tech

3. Virginia vs 14. Liberty

7. Ohio State vs 10. New Mexico

2. UCLA vs 15. Montana State

