ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/22

See where the Mountaineers sit in this week's bracketology.
Author:
Publish date:

Another edition of ESPN's Bracketology by Joe Lunardi was released Tuesday morning with the West Virginia Mountaineers projected to be a No. 2 seed. 

Bob Huggins's squad has been a two-seed for a couple of weeks now and actually earned some respect from Lunardi after their performance in the loss to No. 1 Gonzaga.

Tonight, West Virginia could make a huge jump in Lunardi's projections if they can find a way to leave Allen Fieldhouse with a win over No. 3 Kansas.

Below is a look at the full projected field that the Mountaineers are included in.

1. Villanova vs. 16. Saint Peter's

8. Richmond vs. 9. Arkansas

5. Duke vs. 12. Utah State

4. Rutgers vs. 13. New Mexico State

6. Indiana vs. 11. SMU

3. Tennessee vs. 14. Toledo

7. Clemson vs. 10. Stanford

2. West Virginia vs. 15. Colgate

