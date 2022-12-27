Skip to main content

ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/27

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.

West Virginia's final game of non-conference play (for now) was not as smooth as head coach Bob Huggins would have liked. They were never able to truly pull away and defeat Stony Brook handily like they were expected to do. He voiced his frustrations with WVU play-by-play man, Tony Caridi, and then once again in his postgame press conference.

That being said, West Virginia stayed put in the latest ESPN Bracketology projection by Joe Lunardi

1. Purdue vs 16. Milwaukee/Wagner

8. New Mexico vs 9. Missouri

5. Xavier vs 12. Iona

4. West Virginia vs 13. Yale

6. Ohio State vs 11. Charleston

The Mountaineers are now ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, checking in at No. 24, and will begin Big 12 Conference play this Saturday at Kansas State.

