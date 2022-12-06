ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/6

Bob Huggins wasn't pleased with how his team played in the second half of Saturday's game against the Xavier Musketeers as they blew a double-digit lead, ultimately leading to a double-digit loss.

Even with the loss, the computer and the humans, still think highly of the Mountaineers.

In Joe Lunardi's latest ESPN bracketology, West Virginia remains as a No. 8 seed in the West Region. If they were to win their first round matchup in this projection, they would get another chance at taking down Purdue.

1. Purdue vs 16. Northwestern St./Grambling St.

8. West Virginia vs 9. Marquette

5. San Diego State vs 12. Yale

4. UCLA vs 13. UC Irvine

6. Ohio State vs 11. Saint Mary's/St. John's

3. Baylor vs 14. Oral Roberts

7. Xavier vs 10. Missouri

2. Virginia vs 15. Colgate

