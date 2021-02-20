ESPN Bracketology Update 2/19

The 13th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers will be playing their first game in a week later this afternoon as they begin a Texas three-step facing off with No. 12 Texas, then traveling to TCU on Tuesday, and No. 2 Baylor on Thursday.

As things stand today, the Mountaineers do not have a single loss outside of Quad 1. This is why that with even six losses, West Virginia is thought of very highly in the rankings and in NCAA Tournament projections. If Bob Huggins' crew can somehow go 3-0 on this road trip, you'll see them make a big jump into the top ten and earn a very high No. 2 seed as far as bracketology goes.

Friday morning, ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, updated his bracket projections with West Virginia squaring off with UNCG in the first round.

1. Michigan vs 16. Texas State

8. BYU vs 9. UCLA

5. Kansas vs 12. Belmont

4. Florida State vs 13. UC Santa Barbara

6. Arkansas vs 11. Maryland/Stanford

3. West Virginia vs 14. UNC Greensboro

7. Clemson vs 10. Seton Hall

2. Illinois vs 15. Eastern Washington

