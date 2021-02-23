Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
ESPN Bracketology Update - 2/23

Joe Lunardi puts West Virginia in a tough region in latest bracketology projection.
Saturday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up yet another signature win to add to their resume by defeating No. 12 Texas, 84-82. The win moved the Mountaineers to 15-6 (8-4) on the season and solidified them as a No. 3 seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology projection by Joe Lunardi.

West Virginia's projected region as of 2/23

1. Ohio State vs 16. Cleveland State

8. Florida vs 9. Oregon

5. Texas Tech vs 12. Minnesota/Colorado State

4. Virginia vs 13. Winthrop

6. Tennessee vs 11. St. Bonaventure

3. West Virginia vs 14. UNC Greensboro

7. Clemson vs 10. Maryland

2. Alabama vs 15. James Madison

West Virginia will be back in action tonight at 7 p.m. EST as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on ESPN2.

