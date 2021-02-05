ESPN Bracketology Update 2/5

No. 17 West Virginia escaped Ames, Iowa with a 76-72 win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers led by as many as 15 but took their foot off the gas and let the Cyclones hang around until the very end. It was certainly not a convincing win and head coach Bob Huggins knows things are only going to get tougher from here on out.

ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, sees the Mountaineers as a No. 5 seed which is not great news because the daunting schedule that awaits could ultimately bring West Virginia down a couple more seed lines. If they handle the challenging schedule fairly well, they will have earned some high quality wins to help improve their seeding. These next few weeks will be crucial for West Virginia's seed come Selection Sunday.

1. Baylor vs 16. Montana State/Bryant

8. Louisville vs 9. BYU

5. West Virginia vs 12. Colorado State/Seton Hall

4. Missouri vs 13. UAB

6. UCLA vs 11. LSU

3. Iowa vs 14. Grand Canyon

7. Xavier vs 10. Clemson

2. Houston vs 15. Cleveland State

