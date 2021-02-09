Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
ESPN Bracketology Update 2/9

West Virginia will be looking to move up a seed with a win over Texas Tech.
No. 14 West Virginia picked up a pair of wins last week over Iowa State and then No. 23 Kansas who has since bounced out of the top 25 for the first time since 2009.

Despite the two wins, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi still has West Virginia as a No. 5 seed. However, that could change with a win in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday night and again on Saturday when they play host to No. 12 Oklahoma. 

1. Michigan vs 16. Sam Houston State

8. Xavier vs 9. BYU

5. West Virginia vs 12. Toledo

4. Tennessee vs 13. Wofford

6. Rutgers vs 11. Stanford/UConn

3. Texas Tech vs 14. UC Irvine

7. Florida vs 10. North Carolina

2. Houston vs 15. UMBC

The Mountaineers tip-off tonight on the road in Lubbock against No. 7 Texas Tech. Should the Mountaineers win, Lunardi says it will bump them up to a No. 3 seed.

