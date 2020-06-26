ESPN Bracketology Update: WVU Riding High

Recently, ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi released his latest way-too-early bracketology update.

Lunardi seems to remain high on West Virginia early on as he has pegged them as the No. 3 seed in East Region playing in Lexington, KY. With the big four of Derek Culver, Oscar Tshiebwe, Isaiah Cottrell, and Gabe Osabuohien will be a tough frontcourt to match for teams in the tournament.

1. Villanova vs 16. Fairleigh Dickinson/Southern

8. Alabama vs 9. Oklahoma

5. Florida State vs 12. Loyola Chicago

4. Ohio State vs 13. Belmont

6. Michigan vs 11. San Diego State

3. West Virginia vs 14. Winthrop

7. Rutgers vs 10. Ole Miss

2. Duke vs 15. Siena

What do you think of Lunardi's seeding and matchup for the Mountaineers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.