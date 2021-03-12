ESPN Bracketology Update: WVU Trending in the Wrong Direction

It's hard to believe that West Virginia was projected as a No. 2 seed about a week or so ago and sitting on the cusp of a possible No. 1 seed. Had the Mountaineers won the game against Baylor, we would have very likely seen that jump. Instead, Bob Huggins' squad has dropped three of their last four games, with the only win coming against TCU.

Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia on the road last Saturday without Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekely and then beat them once again with both players back in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

With Thursday's loss, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi dropped West Virginia to a No. 4 seed.

1. Illinois vs. 16. Appalachian St/St. Peter's

8. Florida vs. 9. Virginia Tech

5. Colorado vs. 12. Drake/Utah State

4. West Virginia vs. 13. Liberty

6. USC vs. 11. Syracuse/Colorado State

3. Kansas vs. 14. Colgate

7. San Diego State vs. 10. Maryland

2. Alabama vs. 15. Nicholls St.

