ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia is Officially Back on the Tournament Bubble
When you don't take care of business at home (BYU, Arizona State) and lose to inferior teams (TCU), you'll find yourself on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
In Joe Lunardi's most recent tournament projection on ESPN, he has West Virginia in the "Last Four Byes" and pegged as a No. 11 seed in the East Region.
Lunardi's projected East Region
1. Duke vs. 16. SE Missouri State/American
8. Mississippi State vs. 9. Baylor
5. Ole Miss vs. 12. McNeese
4. Michigan vs. 13. Lipscomb
6. Maryland vs. 11. Texas
3. Arizona vs. 14. UNC Greensboro
7. Louisville vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Tennessee vs. 15. Towson
Up next for West Virginia
These next two games for the Mountaineers are extremely important as they have two dates with teams that have an identical 15-9 record and are just as much in need of wins. Saturday, they'll head to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears, who has done a good job of protecting their home court. On Wednesday, they'll return home for a rematch with Cincinnati, who has won three straight since losing to the Mountaineers, beating UCF, BYU, and Utah.
