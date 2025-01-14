ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Not Heavily Penalized for Arizona Loss
The week didn't start great for West Virginia as they were beaten handily at home by Arizona, but they were able to finish the week/start the two-game road trip strong by holding on to beat Colorado, 78-70.
The Mountaineers led by 11 at the half and looked as if they were well on their way to a comfortable win. But that's just not life in the Big 12. The Buffs stormed back, largely due to their heavy participation at the free throw line in the second half, making it a tight game until the final couple of minutes when West Virginia strung together some stops and Colorado was forced to foul.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has WVU yo-yo-ing up and down multiple seed lines in his past three projections. Two weeks ago, he had the Mountaineers as a No. 10 seed, but then shot them up to a No. 6 seed after their win at Kansas and dominant performance against Oklahoma State.
This week, Lunardi has West Virginia as a seven-seed in the Midwest Region.
Full Midwest Region Projection
1. Alabama vs. 16. Omaha
8. Louisville vs. 9. Oklahoma
5. Memphis vs. 12. Bradley
4. Michigan State vs. 13. High Point
6. Wisconsin vs. 11. Dayton/Creighton
3. Kentucky vs. 14. Akron
7. West Virginia vs. 10. Nebraska
2. Marquette vs. 15. Bryant
