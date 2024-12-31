ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Projected in Same Region as Pitt
ESPN's Joe Lunardi released another NCAA Tournament projection on Tuesday morning and although West Virginia hasn't played a game since his last bracketology report, he's dropped the Mountaineers from safely in the field to the second team in the "Last Four Byes" category.
This means WVU would avoid the play-in round but is still very much considered a "bubble" team.
Tuesday afternoon, they have a chance to change that and make a statement by beating No. 7 Kansas on the road - something the Mountaineers have never been able to do. A loss won't hurt them, but keeping the game competitive is a must.
Lunardi's projection for the East Region
1. Iowa State vs. 16. Lehigh/SE Missouri State
8. Wisconsin vs. 9. Arkansas
5. Oklahoma vs. 12. Liberty
4. Houston vs. 13. Furman
6. Pitt vs. 11. Nebraska/Vanderbilt
3. UConn vs. 14. High Point
7. Maryland vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Alabama vs. 15. Norfolk State
West Virginia and Kansas will begin Big 12 play at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+. The Mountaineers are expected to be without Tucker DeVries and possibly center Amani Hansberry.
