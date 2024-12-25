ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Rises Again, Officially Off the Bubble in Latest Projection
Darian DeVries probably wasn't all that thrilled with how his team performed in their final game ahead of the Christmas break, but the Mountaineers were still able to take down Mercyhurst by a 67-46 score, finishing non-conference play with a 9-2 record.
The last couple of weeks have been cupcake central for West Virginia, which was much needed after the challenging start to the schedule they had and then, of course, what awaits them when they return to the floor with Big 12 Conference play beginning,
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has continued to move WVU up in his NCAA Tournament projections over the last month. In his Christmas Day projection, he finally has the Mountaineers safely off the bubble and in the field as a No. 9 seed in the South Region.
Lunardi's South Region Projection:
1. Auburn vs. 16. Southern/American
8. Clemson vs. 9. West Virginia
5. Memphis vs. 12. Furman
4. Texas A&M vs. 13. High Point
6. Ole Miss vs. 11. Drake/Saint Mary's
3. Oregon vs. 14. UMass Lowell
7. Michigan vs. 10. Utah State
2. Kentucky vs. 15. Montana
West Virginia will have the next few days off before traveling to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener on New Year's Eve.
