ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia's Stock Continues to Rise

Schuyler Callihan

Today, ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi released another edition of his weekly NCAA Tournament "Bracketology" predictions. In that updated field, you will find the Mountaineers as a No. 2 seed in the East Region pitted up against No. 15 Charlotte of C-USA. 

The East Region match-ups can be found below:

1. Duke vs  16. Norfolk St./Robert Morris

8. LSU vs  9. Houston

5. Villanova vs  12. Akron

4. Maryland vs  13. William & Mary

6. Michigan vs  11. Oklahoma

3. Dayton vs  14. Montana

7. Wisconsin vs  10. Florida

2. West Virginia vs  15. Charlotte

West Virginia will look to improve to 14-2 and 3-1 in conference play tonight with a win over TCU.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

WVU vs Charlotte would be a fun first round matchup

