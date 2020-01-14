ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia's Stock Continues to Rise

Today, ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi released another edition of his weekly NCAA Tournament "Bracketology" predictions. In that updated field, you will find the Mountaineers as a No. 2 seed in the East Region pitted up against No. 15 Charlotte of C-USA.

The East Region match-ups can be found below:

1. Duke vs 16. Norfolk St./Robert Morris

8. LSU vs 9. Houston

5. Villanova vs 12. Akron

4. Maryland vs 13. William & Mary

6. Michigan vs 11. Oklahoma

3. Dayton vs 14. Montana

7. Wisconsin vs 10. Florida

2. West Virginia vs 15. Charlotte

West Virginia will look to improve to 14-2 and 3-1 in conference play tonight with a win over TCU.