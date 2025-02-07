Mountaineers Now

ESPN Bracketology: Where WVU Sits After the Mid-Week Loss to TCU

Joe Lunardi must think a lot of the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) speaks with West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, the West Virginia Mountaineers lost a close game on the road to the TCU Horned Frogs, 65-60. It was a game WVU led by double digits at one point in the first half, but a strong surge from the Frogs not only erased the deficit but allowed them to take a double-digit lead in the second half.

The Mountaineers were outshot at the free throw line 23-5, but that's what happens when you throw up 30 attempts from three-point land. WVU wasn't aggressive in getting the ball inside and defensively, couldn't guard without fouling in critical moments.

Despite the loss, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Mountaineers staying put as a No. 9 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament, not even on the bubble.

Lunardi's West Region projection

1. Tennessee vs. 16. Norfolk State

8. Clemson vs. 9. West Virginia

5. St. John's vs. 12. McNeese

4. Wisconsin vs. 13. Samford

6. Missouri vs. 11. Nebraska

3. Iowa State vs. 14. Northern Colorado

7. Oregon vs. 10. Georgia

2. Texas A&M vs. 15. Central Connecticut

WVU will return home this Saturday to take on the Utah Utes at 5 p.m. EST.

