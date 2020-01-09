MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Loves West Virginia in Big 12 Play

Schuyler Callihan

The 2019-20 college basketball season has moved onto the 2nd phase of the marathon, conference play. West Virginia fought through a pretty challenging non-conference slate earning quality wins over Northern Iowa, Wichita State and Ohio State. 

West Virginia split their first two games of conference play with a loss to Kansas and a victory over Oklahoma State. Standing at 12-2 (1-1), the Mountaineers are hoping to make a run for a top seed in the Big 12 Tournament in March. Baylor and Kansas appear to be the best teams in the league, along with West Virginia. But, with three head-to-head matchups vs those two squads, West Virginia can control their own destiny, should everything else go as expected. 

Below, we take a look at ESPN's Matchup Predictor. I for one, am not a huge fan of believing in the predictor, because it doesn't take a lot of things into account. But for those who are wondering, here you are. 

1/11 vs #22 Texas Tech - 74.4%

1/14 vs TCU - 84.1%

1/18 @ Kansas State - 63%

1/20 vs Texas - 84.6%

1/25 vs Missouri - 81.7%

1/29 @ #22 Texas Tech - 34.5%

2/1 vs Kansas State - 88.2%

2/5 vs Iowa State - 79.8%

2/8 @ Oklahoma - 55.2%

2/12 vs #3 Kansas - 50.7%

2/15 @ #4 Baylor - 28.1%

2/18 vs Oklahoma State - 82.7%

2/22 @ TCU 52.5%

2/24 @ Texas - 52.9%

2/29 vs Oklahoma - 85%

3/3 @ Iowa State - 48.1%

3/7 vs #4 Baylor - 65.2%


Going by the predictor, West Virginia is considered heavy favorites in many conference games. This would give them a 26-5 (14-4) record, which would almost certainly have them in the conversation for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

However, the matchup predictor can be very inconsistent because it doesn’t factor in playing two games in three days or a quick road to home turnaround. It often heavily favors home teams, which makes sense to some extent, but it’s college basketball— anything can happen. If you’re a betting man, I would not go by what the predictor shells out for a game by game basis. The percentage for West Virginia’s home game vs Kansas will change by the game, as will every other game. 

So, don’t expect a 26-5 record by the end of the season, but I would expect the Mountaineers to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 21-23 wins. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Excited to watch the matchups with Baylor and Texas Tech this season. February will be a fun month of basketball

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Advanced Look At Gabe Osabuohien's Importance to WVU Basketball

Daniel Woods

The Arkansas transfer exemplifies what has changed in the Mountaineer program.

West Virginia knocks off Kansas with Huge Fourth Quarter

Quinn Burkitt

Mountaineers cruise to wrap up two-game conference road trip

West Virginia, Oklahoma State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Discuss the West Virginia, Oklahoma state game with fellow Mountaineer fans

West Virginia Makes Top Five for 2021 Linebacker

Jonathan Martin

Some good news for Defensive Coordinator Vic Koenning

WVU Baseball Leadoff Dinner Info and Details

Schuyler Callihan

Don't miss a great chance to meet the 2020 WVU Baseball team!

Alek Manoah Makes Big 12's All-Decade Team

Schuyler Callihan

One of West Virginia's best in program history can add to his accolades

WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins Fined by Big 12

Christopher Hall

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins sanctioned by Big 12

Where Does West Virginia Land in Latest ESPN Bracketology?

Schuyler Callihan

March isn't here yet, but it's never to early for bracket talk

What the Hiring of Matt Rhule Means for Will Grier's Future

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers have found a head coach, now what about quarterback?

Mountaineers in the Pros: Season Finale

Anthony G. Halkias

Check in to see which former Mountaineers will become free agents and how they performed throughout the course of the 2019-2020 NFL regular season