ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Loves West Virginia in Big 12 Play

The 2019-20 college basketball season has moved onto the 2nd phase of the marathon, conference play. West Virginia fought through a pretty challenging non-conference slate earning quality wins over Northern Iowa, Wichita State and Ohio State.

West Virginia split their first two games of conference play with a loss to Kansas and a victory over Oklahoma State. Standing at 12-2 (1-1), the Mountaineers are hoping to make a run for a top seed in the Big 12 Tournament in March. Baylor and Kansas appear to be the best teams in the league, along with West Virginia. But, with three head-to-head matchups vs those two squads, West Virginia can control their own destiny, should everything else go as expected.

Below, we take a look at ESPN's Matchup Predictor. I for one, am not a huge fan of believing in the predictor, because it doesn't take a lot of things into account. But for those who are wondering, here you are.

1/11 vs #22 Texas Tech - 74.4%

1/14 vs TCU - 84.1%

1/18 @ Kansas State - 63%

1/20 vs Texas - 84.6%

1/25 vs Missouri - 81.7%

1/29 @ #22 Texas Tech - 34.5%

2/1 vs Kansas State - 88.2%

2/5 vs Iowa State - 79.8%

2/8 @ Oklahoma - 55.2%

2/12 vs #3 Kansas - 50.7%

2/15 @ #4 Baylor - 28.1%

2/18 vs Oklahoma State - 82.7%

2/22 @ TCU 52.5%

2/24 @ Texas - 52.9%

2/29 vs Oklahoma - 85%

3/3 @ Iowa State - 48.1%

3/7 vs #4 Baylor - 65.2%





Going by the predictor, West Virginia is considered heavy favorites in many conference games. This would give them a 26-5 (14-4) record, which would almost certainly have them in the conversation for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

However, the matchup predictor can be very inconsistent because it doesn’t factor in playing two games in three days or a quick road to home turnaround. It often heavily favors home teams, which makes sense to some extent, but it’s college basketball— anything can happen. If you’re a betting man, I would not go by what the predictor shells out for a game by game basis. The percentage for West Virginia’s home game vs Kansas will change by the game, as will every other game.

So, don’t expect a 26-5 record by the end of the season, but I would expect the Mountaineers to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 21-23 wins.