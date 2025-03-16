ESPN's Penultimate Bracketology Projection Has WVU Avoiding the First Four
There are still a handful of conference championship games to go, so there will be one more bracketology projection rolled out by ESPN's Joe Lunardi just before the bracket is revealed at 6 p.m. EST this evening.
After Saturday's slate of games, Lunardi has West Virginia in the 68-team field and avoiding the First Four play-in games in Dayton. He updated his projection numerous times on Saturday and had WVU bouncing back and forth between the "Last Four Byes" and "Last Four In."
Before today's games get started, he has the Mountaineers as a No. 10 seed in the South region, linked up with No. 7 Missouri. The winner would meet the winner of No. 2 Michigan State/No. 15 Woffod in the Round of 32.
Lunardi's South Region projection
1. Auburn vs. 16. Alabama State/Saint Francis (PA)
8. Marquette vs. 9. Baylor
5. Clemson vs. 12. Colorado State
4. Arizona vs. 13. High Point
6. Illinois vs. 11. Drake
3. Kentucky vs. 14. Troy
7. Missouri vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Michigan State vs. 15. Wofford
Unless there are two bid stealers on Sunday, West Virginia should be in pretty good shape to hear their name called.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday Show
West Virginia is Cutting it Close in Final CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
Projected to Play in the First Four? It's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing for West Virginia
In the Gun: WVU Spring Football Updates & Rich Rod Making National News