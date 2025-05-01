Ex-WVU Signee Kelvin Odih Reveals Where He'll Begin His Collegiate Career
Former West Virginia class of 2025 signee Kelvin Odih has officially found a new home. On Wednesday afternoon, Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops reported that Odih has committed to St. John’s to play for Rick Pitino.
Odih was a four-star recruit who picked the Mountaineers over offers from Colorado, Creighton, Florida State, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Rutgers, SMU, Texas A&M, Utah, and Xavier.
Shortly after Darian DeVries left West Virginia for Indiana, Odih requested and was granted release from his National Letter of Intent. Prior to landing at a prep school in California, Odih was named the Rhode Island Player of the Year, where he averaged 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game.
The initial belief was that Odih and possibly the other two signees in the Mountaineers’ recruiting class would follow DeVries to Bloomington, but that has not been the case for the two who have made their final decision.
Forward Trent MacLean chose to stay out west and play for Saint Mary’s in April. Braydon Hawthorne had interest from the Hoosiers, but appears to be focusing on other programs, including West Virginia.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Mississippi State LB Transfer John Lewis Commits to West Virginia
Akron DB Darrian Lewis Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia Battling Pair of Big Ten Schools for Cornerback Transfer Darrian Lewis
West Virginia Identifies Possible Secondary Help at Junior College Level