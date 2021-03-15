FanDuel Releases Odds to Win National Championship

The 2021 NCAA Tournament field is officially set and the West Virginia Mountaineers will begin their run in the big dance on Friday against No. 14 Morehead State in the Midwest Region.

West Virginia received a No. 3 seed in this year's tournament, which means they would not have to face the No. 1 seed in the region, Illinois, until the Elite Eight round. With that said, the Mountaineers will be challenged early and often. Morehead State has won 19 of its last 20 games including the OVC Championship. Assuming they win in the first round, they will await the winner of No. 6 San Diego State/No. 11 Syracuse. Should West Virginia move onto the Sweet Sixteen, they will face No. 2 Houston, No. 7 Clemson, No. 10 Rutgers, or No. 15 Cleveland State.

Late Sunday night, FanDuel released the top 30 best odds to win the national championship with West Virginia checking in at +3000.

San Diego State/Syracuse will be a tough 2nd round matchup for the Mountaineers and the road will only get more challenging as they continue to advance. However, of all the paths that No. 3 seeds have in this year's bracket, West Virginia probably has the most favorable route to an Elite Eight/Final Four appearance. Sprinkling a little money on the Mountaineers at +3000 wouldn't be a bad idea and you're getting terrific value with that number as well.

Check out the rest of the odds below.

1. Gonzaga +200

2. Baylor + 600

3. Michigan +600

4. Illinois +700

5. Iowa +1600

6. Houston +1800

7. Alabama +2100

8. Ohio State +2400

9. Florida State +3000

10. Oklahoma State +3000

11. Virginia +3000

12. West Virginia +3000

13. UConn +3200

14. Arkansas +4200

15. Creighton +4200

16. Kansas +4200

17. Purdue +4200

18. Texas +4200

19. Texas Tech +4200

20. Wisconsin +4200

21. Villanova +4400

22. Colorado +4800

23. Loyola-Chicago +4800

24. San Diego State +4800

25. Tennessee +4800

26. USC +4800

27. North Carolina +5500

28. Oklahoma +5500

29. Oregon +6500

30. LSU +7500

