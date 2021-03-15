FanDuel Releases Odds to Win National Championship
The 2021 NCAA Tournament field is officially set and the West Virginia Mountaineers will begin their run in the big dance on Friday against No. 14 Morehead State in the Midwest Region.
West Virginia received a No. 3 seed in this year's tournament, which means they would not have to face the No. 1 seed in the region, Illinois, until the Elite Eight round. With that said, the Mountaineers will be challenged early and often. Morehead State has won 19 of its last 20 games including the OVC Championship. Assuming they win in the first round, they will await the winner of No. 6 San Diego State/No. 11 Syracuse. Should West Virginia move onto the Sweet Sixteen, they will face No. 2 Houston, No. 7 Clemson, No. 10 Rutgers, or No. 15 Cleveland State.
Late Sunday night, FanDuel released the top 30 best odds to win the national championship with West Virginia checking in at +3000.
San Diego State/Syracuse will be a tough 2nd round matchup for the Mountaineers and the road will only get more challenging as they continue to advance. However, of all the paths that No. 3 seeds have in this year's bracket, West Virginia probably has the most favorable route to an Elite Eight/Final Four appearance. Sprinkling a little money on the Mountaineers at +3000 wouldn't be a bad idea and you're getting terrific value with that number as well.
1. Gonzaga +200
2. Baylor + 600
3. Michigan +600
4. Illinois +700
5. Iowa +1600
6. Houston +1800
7. Alabama +2100
8. Ohio State +2400
9. Florida State +3000
10. Oklahoma State +3000
11. Virginia +3000
12. West Virginia +3000
13. UConn +3200
14. Arkansas +4200
15. Creighton +4200
16. Kansas +4200
17. Purdue +4200
18. Texas +4200
19. Texas Tech +4200
20. Wisconsin +4200
21. Villanova +4400
22. Colorado +4800
23. Loyola-Chicago +4800
24. San Diego State +4800
25. Tennessee +4800
26. USC +4800
27. North Carolina +5500
28. Oklahoma +5500
29. Oregon +6500
30. LSU +7500
