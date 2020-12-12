Final Thoughts on West Virginia's Win Over North Texas

West Virginia held on against a pesky North Texas team on Friday afternoon. The Mountaineers trailed by eight points at the half after shooting 9-35 from the field and committing 10 turnovers.

Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe were pulled from the floor at the first media timeout for lack of effort, and Derek didn’t see the floor the rest of the first half. There was a lack of energy throughout the team in the first half, although they did play with some energy coming out of the first media timeout after head coach Bob Huggins strongly urged his players to play with effort.

Culver played up to his abilities in the second half, and even though he struggled to finish around the rim, he played hard and finished the evening with a double double, 10 points, and 10 rebounds.

Sean McNeil led the team in scoring, hitting 5-9 from the field, including 2-3 from behind the arc for 15 points, and is a welcome surprise after a slow start to the season.

Dale Sparks - WVU Basketball

Taz Sherman might take over as the most consistent offensive player if he hasn’t already, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

There is more continuity among the guards, and they are starting to figure out more ways to play around Derek.

I think Culver said it best following the game. To summarize, this team has played down to their competition thus far. It is good to see that they’re a second half team. Still, there will come a time when they dig themselves into a hole that they will not be able to come out of, and it could happen as soon as Sunday against the No. 19 Richmond Spiders, but most definitely when they get into conference play.

This team is good enough to overcome poor shooting performances with good defense and rebounding, but when they don’t play with energy and effort, they find themselves trailing against inferior talent. In other words, play a full 40 minutes.

Whether it’s no fans in the venues or maybe it’s the early season grind of six games in 16 days, they need to pull it together quickly before the Spiders come to town.

West Virginia and Richmond tipoff Sunday at 1:00 pm EST on ESPN.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly