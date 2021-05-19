FIU Transfer Dimon Carrigan Officially Added to WVU Roster

The West Virginia Mountaineers are beginning to welcome in some new faces to the basketball program as newcomers are beginning to enroll at the university.

Florida International transfer Dimon Carrigan has become the first player to be officially added to the WVU roster, per the team site.

Carrigan (6'9", 215 lbs) will be the perfect compliment for Gabe Osabuohien who chose to return to school earlier this offseason. Carrigan is more of a shot-blocker than Gabe, which again will come in handy considering how bad the Mountaineers protected the paint this year. Carrigan blocked 60 shots on the season, averaging 2.5 per game. Carrigan and Osabuohein are very similar in that they take pride in their defense and are limited to what they can do offensively. However, Carrigan is more polished on the offensive end than Osabuohien.

This past season he averaged 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58% from the floor. Like Osabuohien, he struggled at the free-throw line shooting a mere 49%.

Carrigan also heard from Murray State, Hofstra, Duquesne, and Montana before choosing West Virginia. He has one year of eligibility.

