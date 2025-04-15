Former Big 12 Star is Joining Ross Hodge's Coaching Staff at West Virginia
Ross Hodge is starting to fill out his coaching staff and one of the guys he is bringing with him from North Texas is someone West Virginia fans are all too familiar with - Phil Forte. College basketball insider Jeff Goodman first reported the move.
The former Oklahoma State Cowboy had the best game of his freshman campaign with a 26-point outing in the win over the Mountaineers in January of 2013. He was much quieter in the rematch in Morgantown, limited to just two points. Forte hit several big shots against WVU over the years, helping the Cowboys to a 5-3 record in those eight matchups and averaged 13 points per game.
Forte appeared in 135 career games and averaged 12.9 points, two rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 41% from the floor and an impressive 39% clip from three-point range. Following the 2013-14 season, he was named the Big 12 Conference's Sixth Man of the Year and was an All-Big 12 selection in 2014-15.
Prior to joining Ross Hodge's staff at North Texas in 2023, Forte was an assistant coach at Saint Louis (2021-23) and Sam Houston (2019-21). He began his career in the coaching space as a grad assistant at Saint Louis from 2017-19.
