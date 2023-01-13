Former & Current Players React to the Firing of Larry Harrison

Thursday afternoon, West Virginia University announced that it had parted ways with men's assistant head basketball coach Larry Harrison. During his coaches show later that night, head coach Bob Huggins stated, "I wasn't involved as I'm being portrayed to be."

Harrison has spent 24 years on Huggins' staff, 16 of which were at West Virginia. The news was surprising to many, including current and former players.

