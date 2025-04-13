Former Longtime West Virginia Assistant Named GM at Pitt
College basketball insider Jeff Goodman recently reported that former longtime West Virginia assistant Jay Kuntz will become the new general manager at Pitt. No, you did not read that wrong. No, it's not a typo. Kuntz will be joining the other side of the Backyard Brawl.
Kuntz has a close relationship with former WVU head coach Bob Huggins, dating back to the early 2000s when he got his start as a student manager and the assistant camp director for Bob Huggins Basketball camps. From 2015-17, Kuntz served as coordinator of player development at WVU and then moved into a role as the Assistant to the Head Coach, spanning from 2017-22. In his final years in Morgantown, Kuntz worked as the Director of Player Personnel/Recruiting and played a major part in forming the Mountaineers' roster.
The Pitt Panthers will have to reload its roster with a handful of key players to the transfer portal. Jeff Capel could be on the hot seat after posting a 17-15 season in which they missed the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers have gone dancing just once in Capel's seven years on the job.
West Virginia leads the all-time series, 103-90.
