Former West Virginia Forward Amani Hansberry Chooses Transfer Destination
Saturday evening, sophomore forward Amani Hansberry announced that he has committed to Virginia Tech.
Hansberry spent one year at West Virginia, following over assistant coach Chester Frazier from Illinois. Frazier took a job on Mike Young's staff at Virginia Tech, so the connection pays off once again, this time benefitting the Hokies.
In 31 games (24 starts) this season for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and 29% from three-point range.
While his shooting numbers don't look ultra-impressive on paper, he did fight through an ankle injury at the end of non-conference play, which bothered him at the beginning of the league schedule. The deeper the team got in the season, the more efficient and consistent Hansberry became for West Virginia on the offensive end of the floor.
With Hansberry departing, this leaves Sencire Harris as the only undecided Mountaineer in the transfer portal. KJ Tenner committed to Murray State and Jonathan Powell made a pledge to North Carolina.
Hansberry will have two years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Former WVU Linebacker Accepts First College Head Coaching Job
Highlights and Evaluation of New West Virginia Quarterback Commit Jyron Hughley
Ross Hodge's Contract Details + Buyout Revealed
Darian DeVries Discusses West Virginia Departure on The Jim Rome Show