Former West Virginia Forward Amani Hansberry Chooses Transfer Destination

The versatile big man is headed to his third school in as many years.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) scores a layup against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) scores a layup against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Saturday evening, sophomore forward Amani Hansberry announced that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

Hansberry spent one year at West Virginia, following over assistant coach Chester Frazier from Illinois. Frazier took a job on Mike Young's staff at Virginia Tech, so the connection pays off once again, this time benefitting the Hokies.

In 31 games (24 starts) this season for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and 29% from three-point range.

While his shooting numbers don't look ultra-impressive on paper, he did fight through an ankle injury at the end of non-conference play, which bothered him at the beginning of the league schedule. The deeper the team got in the season, the more efficient and consistent Hansberry became for West Virginia on the offensive end of the floor.

With Hansberry departing, this leaves Sencire Harris as the only undecided Mountaineer in the transfer portal. KJ Tenner committed to Murray State and Jonathan Powell made a pledge to North Carolina.

Hansberry will have two years of eligibility remaining.

