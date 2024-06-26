Former WVU Forward Pat Suemnick Commits to Big 12 Rival
Shortly after the 2023-24 season came to an end, West Virginia forward Patrick Suemnick entered his name into the transfer portal. After a couple of weeks going through his offers, he landed on DePaul. Earlier this month, he backed out of his commitment and re-opened his recruitment.
Wednesday morning, Suemnick announced on X that he will be transferring to Big 12 Conference rival, Oklahoma State, for his final year of eligibility.
In 53 career games across two seasons with West Virginia, Suemnick averaged three points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 51% from the floor.
