Forward Trent MacLean Officially Signs with West Virginia
Thursday morning, West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries announced the signing of class of 2025 forward Trent MacLean.
Statement from DeVries via press release
"We are elated to welcome Trent to our Mountaineer family. He possesses the rare combination of size and the ability to shoot the basketball with deep range that will fit perfectly with our style of play. Trent's best basketball is still ahead of him, and we look forward to helping him reach his full potential on and off the basketball court."
MacLean committed to West Virginia on Tuesday, picking the Mountaineers over Saint Mary's, Arizona State, Loyola Marymount, Rutgers, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, and several others.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound wing from Westlake Village, California is finishing out his prep career at SoCal Academy where he is currently 16 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 42% from three-point range.
Trent is the son of UCLA legend Don MacLean, who is the all-time leading scorer in PAC-12 history, and with the conference's future on shaky ground, he'll likely remain there. Don played nine years in the NBA spending time with the Washington Bullets, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, Seattle SuperSonics, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat. Following the 1993-94 season, he was named the league's Most Improved Player, averaging 18.2 points per game.
