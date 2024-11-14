Four-Star Guard Kelvin Odih Officially Signs with West Virginia
The signing period is officially open and the West Virginia Mountaineers now have two players locked up. Earlier in the day, the team announced the signing of forward Trent MacLean, and now, four-star guard Kelvin Odih has made it official.
DeVries comments on the addition of Odih
“We are thrilled to welcome Kelvin to our Mountaineer family. We identified Kelvin early in the summer as someone who we wanted to recruit to West Virginia. His competitive spirit, will to win and versatility on both ends of the court are attributes that we highly value. We are looking forward to coaching Kelvin and helping him reach his potential both on and off the basketball court.”
Last season, Odih was named the Rhode Island Player of the Year averaging 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocked shots per game, and registered fifteen double-doubles en route to the Rhode Island state title game.
Odih committed to West Virginia in early October, picking the Mountaineers over Louisville and Rutgers. He also held offers from Colorado, Creighton, Florida State, Iowa, LSU, Marquette, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Texas A&M, Xavier, and several others.
He is finishing out his prep career at SoCal Academy in Castaic, California where he is teammates with fellow WVU signee Trent MacLean.
