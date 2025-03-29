Freshman Guard KJ Tenner is 'Open to Returning' to West Virginia
In the near future, new West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge will be reaching out to the players who have eligibility remaining to see if there is a mutual interest in a return to the Old Gold and Blue.
Freshman guard KJ Tenner told West Virginia On SI on Friday that he is "open to returning" to WVU and will, of course, weigh other options. Tenner entered the transfer portal earlier this week and will see if there's an opportunity for him to continue his career at WVU after a meeting with Hodge.
Tenner saw limited action in 30 games as a true freshman, mainly filling in for Javon Small in short spurts when he needed to catch his breath on the bench for a few minutes. On average, he saw 13 minutes per game and scored 2.4 points and dished out 1.1 assists while shooting 35% from the field and just 15% from three-point range.
As a senior at Cordova High School in Memphis, Tennessee, Tenner averaged 21.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game. He chose WVU over offers from Arkansas State, Bradley, Central Michigan, Murray State, North Alabama, and Texas State, among others.
Tenner will have three years of eligibility remaining.
